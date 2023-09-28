– “The Failed War on Drugs and the Fentanyl Crisis: A Deadly Combination”

In the recent Republican presidential debate, Vivek Ramaswamy highlighted the tragic death of Sebastian Kidd, an Iowa teenager who unknowingly consumed fentanyl disguised as Percocet. Ramaswamy’s comments revealed a mix of sensible and nonsensical perspectives on drug abuse and its solutions.

Ramaswamy recognized that substance abuse cannot be solely explained pharmacology, emphasizing the importance of addressing underlying issues such as purpose and meaning in individuals’ lives. However, his reflexive endorsement of the failed war on drugs detracts from a comprehensive understanding of the problem.

Sebastian’s story highlights the dangers of the black market created drug prohibition. Illegal drugs, including fentanyl, are highly variable and unpredictable, making it difficult for consumers to know what they are ingesting. Fentanyl, a powerful opioid, is increasingly prevalent in illicit drugs, such as heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, posing an even greater risk.

The economic incentives created drug prohibition have contributed to the proliferation of fentanyl. Its synthetic nature allows for cheaper and more discreet production than heroin, making it easier for traffickers to smuggle and distribute. The result is an increasingly unsafe and lethal drug market, as evidenced the record numbers of drug-related deaths.

Restricting the supply of prescription opioids, driven misguided policies, has exacerbated the problem. Genuine pain patients suffer while nonmedical users turn to more dangerous substitutes, including fentanyl. Ramaswamy, however, fails to acknowledge the role of these policies in contributing to tragedies like Sebastian’s death.

Ramaswamy’s proposed solution of sealing the southern border ignores the adaptiveness of traffickers and the inherent limitations of prohibition. Efforts to stop the flow of drugs have consistently failed throughout history, as traffickers find ways around any barriers implemented. Even if the government could secure the border, fentanyl could still be trafficked through alternative routes, such as waterways and international mail.

Intercepting all fentanyl shipments is virtually impossible, given the small size and high value of the product. Criminal enterprises easily find ways to hide the drugs, utilizing various transit methods. Even if the US were to prevent direct sales, enterprising dealers would find alternative routes to deliver drugs repackaging products from other countries.

The fentanyl crisis necessitates a more comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of substance abuse, enhances harm reduction strategies, and promotes evidence-based treatment. Faith-based approaches are just one option among many that can provide purpose and meaning to individuals’ lives. Removing the barriers of drug prohibition, destigmatizing addiction, and investing in mental health care and support services are vital steps toward resolving the crisis.

