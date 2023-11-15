New Tool Bambuser Revolutionizes Social Selling and Enhances E-Commerce Experience

Bambuser, the innovative leader in video commerce, has unveiled an exciting new tool called Social Selling. This groundbreaking feature empowers companies to create shoppable videos directly on social media platforms. By seamlessly converting sales through captivating video content, Social Selling streamlines the buyer journey, boosts website traffic, and significantly increases sales.

The statistics speak for themselves. Bambuser data reveals that during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period, online conversion rates soared an impressive 12%. As consumers embark on their holiday shopping spree, this presents a pivotal opportunity for businesses to expand their ecommerce model. With Social Selling, companies can harness the power of social media, connect with their ideal customers, and cultivate a loyal follower base. Most importantly, they can effortlessly convert video views into tangible sales.

Here’s how this game-changing tool works: when a product is featured in a video on social media, a product card featuring a unique shop code will appear on the screen. Viewers can simply enter the code into the chat, and instantly receive a direct link to the product detail page (PDP). With just a few clicks, customers can effortlessly complete their purchase on the company’s website.

The impact of this feature extends way beyond convenience. Recent studies indicate that an astonishing 64% of Gen Z consumers and 59% of millennials search for products directly on social media platforms, rather than traditional ecommerce channels. By allowing companies to sell directly to these tech-savvy shoppers, rather than just showcasing products, Social Selling represents a significant differentiator and a powerful sales driver.

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, explained, “Video has traditionally been used on social media to showcase products, but sales conversion rates are typically low, with viewers unable to make purchases directly within the content. Social Selling shortens the buying process and reduces the risk of consumers losing interest, which is especially crucial in the noisy holiday shopping season.”

Building on their commitment to revolutionizing video commerce, Bambuser recently launched One-Click Amplification, making it easier for companies to share their video content across multiple social channels. With accessibility on platforms such as Facebook initially and expansion to other platforms in the pipeline, Bambuser is constantly pushing the boundaries of video commerce, enabling companies to provide personalized shopping experiences, engage with customers, and drive sales in a secure and scalable manner.

As the world’s leading video commerce provider, Bambuser boasts an impressive list of global clientele including renowned brands like Shiseido, Hugo Boss, Clarins, and LVMH group brands. With over 16 years of refining their video commerce platform, Bambuser bridges the gap between physical shopping and the online buying experience, empowering companies from various industries to elevate their e-commerce strategies with captivating shoppable video content.

FAQ

Q: How does Social Selling work?

A: Social Selling allows companies to create shoppable videos on social media platforms. When a product is featured in a video, a product card with a unique shop code appears. Viewers can enter the code into the chat to receive a direct link to the product detail page (PDP) and make a purchase on the company’s website.

Q: Why is Social Selling important?

A: Social Selling is crucial because it allows companies to sell products directly to consumers on social media instead of simply showcasing them. This directly engages potential customers and drives more sales, especially during the holiday season.

Q: Is Social Selling currently available on all social media platforms?

A: Social Selling is initially launching on Facebook, with plans to expand its accessibility to other platforms in the near future.