Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Key Matchup in Week 7

The Detroit Lions, with a current record of 5-1, will face the Baltimore Ravens, who are sitting at 4-2, in a highly anticipated matchup on Sunday. While the Lions have lost both of their previous encounters with the Ravens since December 2017, they are determined to close the gap in this game.

The showdown will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it online using fuboTV (with regional restrictions that may apply).

In their previous game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions displayed impressive form, securing a convincing 20-6 victory. Quarterback Jared Goff led the charge with 353 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Amon-Ra St. Brown made significant contributions with 124 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Ravens emerged victorious against the Tennessee Titans with a 24-16 scoreline. Quarterback Lamar Jackson took center stage, throwing for 223 yards and a touchdown. Furthermore, Justin Tucker shone on special teams, kicking in six field goals. The Ravens’ defense was also instrumental in their triumph, limiting the Titans to a mere 233 yards and relentlessly pressuring the opposing quarterback.

With both teams entering this matchup on the back of victories and covering the spread in their last games, this contest is expected to be closely fought. The Ravens are currently favored just three points. However, bettors may be wary of backing the Lions against the spread, as they have failed to cover the spread in their four previous games.

In terms of recent history, the Ravens have emerged triumphant in both of their previous encounters with the Lions over the past six years.

As Week 7 unfolds, all eyes will be on this must-watch showdown between the resilient Lions and the determined Ravens.

Sources:

– Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens – October 22, 2023 – CBS Sports

– Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions Prediction, Preview, and Odds – October 22, 2023 – SportsLine

– Series History – Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions – ESPN