Baloch Activists Demand UN Inquiry into Genocide in Balochistan

Baloch activists are seeking a thorough investigation the United Nations into what they term an ongoing “genocide” in Balochistan, Pakistan. In a social media campaign under the hashtag “#UNForBalochistan,” the Baloch Social Media Activists (BSMA) are rallying support to bring attention to the dire situation in the region.

The objective of the campaign is to prompt the UN to dispatch a fact-finding mission to Balochistan, emphasizing the need to address the state-sponsored violence, pursue justice for Baloch victims, and draw global attention to the issue. The BSMA, acting as a platform for Baloch activists, aims to amplify the otherwise unheard voices and mobilize international support.

To raise awareness about the severity of the Balochistan situation, the BSMA has strategically leveraged social media to garner global support and encourage the UN and human rights organizations to take decisive action. This comes in the backdrop of ongoing demonstrations in Islamabad the families of missing Baloch individuals, who have been demanding an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

Despite their pleas, the Baloch protestors in Islamabad have yet to receive a response from the UN or human rights groups. As tensions persist and human rights violations continue, the issue remains unresolved.

The call for a UN inquiry into the alleged genocide in Balochistan is an urgent one, as it represents a plea for justice and the recognition of the suffering faced the Baloch people. It is crucial for international bodies to heed the demands of these activists and initiate a comprehensive investigation into the situation, ensuring accountability and taking steps towards resolving the crisis.