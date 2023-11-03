New Article: Bally Sports+ Faces Continued Streaming Challenges Amidst Demand Surge

Bally Sports+, the popular streaming service for sports enthusiasts, has been encountering persistent issues with its platform for the fourth consecutive night. As the NBA and NHL seasons kick off, the demand for the service has soared, creating a strain on its streaming capabilities.

The recurring streaming outages have frustrated users who rely on Bally Sports+ to watch their favorite games, especially after paying a monthly subscription fee of $20. Twitter users brought attention to the problem, prompting a response from the company’s customer service account, @BallySportsHelp, acknowledging the ongoing issue.

In a tweet, the account confirmed the streaming outage and assured customers that their operations team was actively working to resolve the problem swiftly. The team pledged to provide updates as soon as the service was restored to ensure uninterrupted game viewing.

While the company initially attributed the streaming issues to a widespread outage experienced their technology partner, they claimed to have resolved the problem earlier this week. Unfortunately, the recent consecutive nights of streaming problems indicate that the challenges persist.

Bally Sports’ troubles extend beyond streaming woes—a fact exacerbated its ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. The company is currently under pressure to present a reorganization plan that includes retaining key contracts with sports teams. However, some teams have already opted to partner with local broadcasters, allowing them to reach a wider audience. The NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights, for example, experienced a significant ratings boost after joining forces with Scripps.

Bally Sports and its parent company, Diamond Sports Group, faced a double blow from the impact of pandemic-related disruptions in the world of sports and the growing trend of cord-cutting. With fewer cable subscribers willing to pay for regional sports networks, companies like Warner Bros. Discovery have even divested their own regional sports networks.

Despite multiple attempts to seek comment from Bally Sports, they were unavailable before publication. The ongoing streaming challenges faced the company demonstrate the importance of constantly adapting to the evolving demands of sports streaming services in an increasingly digital world.

