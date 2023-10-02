Bankrupt Bally Sports Seeks Deals with YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV

Last week, Comcast and DIRECTV reached a deal to extend Bally Sports’ contracts with the pay-TV providers, and now Diamond Sports, the parent company behind Bally Sports, hopes to strike deals with YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, as reported the Wall Street Journal. Bally Sports is currently in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings and needs these major deals to secure its future before the court-ordered deadline.

Previously, Bally Sports was available on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV but was dropped due to disagreements over pricing. For the channel to return, Bally Sports would need to negotiate a favorable deal with the streaming services. The challenge lies in determining whether Bally Sports is willing to strike a deal at a price that would allow it to return to these popular live TV streaming platforms.

However, there are concerns that Bally Sports may not make it out of bankruptcy. The New York Post cites multiple sources suggesting that the channel may shut down next year after earning some additional revenue from its profitable contracts. It is possible that NBA and NHL teams could take a 20% cut in TV rights fees to ensure another year on the network. Bally Sports reportedly needs to start making payments to some teams as soon as Sunday.

To retain their TV rights, Bally Sports must pay 14 NBA teams, with the payments expected to occur on either October 1 or November 1, 2023. On average, each team is owed around $40 million, resulting in a total payment of approximately $560 million if Bally Sports wishes to maintain all current contracts. It is worth noting that the Pelicans have already received their payment, leaving 14 teams remaining.

The NBA teams currently contracted with Bally Sports include the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, and Milwaukee Bucks.

As for the NHL teams, Bally Sports has contracts with the Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Los Angeles Kings.

If Bally Sports fails to reach a deal, it may consider dropping some of the less profitable teams. With time running out, Bally Sports must make decisions regarding who to pay and who to potentially terminate contracts with.

