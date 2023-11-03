What Lies Ahead for Bally Sports Amid Technical Issues and Potential Acquisition?

Bally Sports has been facing a series of technical setbacks lately, with its streaming service, Bally Sports+, experiencing three consecutive outages during the commencement of the NHL and NBA seasons. The company has attributed these issues to a 3rd party vendor and is diligently working to rectify the situation.

In an effort to compensate severely affected users, Bally Sports has confirmed that they will be providing credits. However, it is crucial for users to proactively reach out to Bally Sports to request these credits, as they will not be issued automatically. If you are a Bally Sports+ customer who has experienced disturbances due to the outages, you have the option to contact Bally Sports and request your credit.

The timing of these technical difficulties coincides with rumors of Bally Sports potentially undergoing a change in ownership. According to insiders who spoke with the New York Post, Sinclair, the media company that originally sold the network to Disney in 2019, has expressed interest in repurchasing Bally Sports at a significantly lower price. The reported deal would involve Sinclair paying just $850 million, compared to the $9.6 billion originally paid to acquire the networks. Additionally, part of this agreement would require Diamond Sports Group to drop a $1.5 billion lawsuit against Sinclair.

The future of Bally Sports under new ownership remains uncertain. Will Sinclair consider relocating some of the sports teams to its broadcast networks? Or will they focus on revitalizing the struggling Regional Sports Networks (RSNs)? Only time will reveal their strategic direction. However, in the event that the acquisition fails, one must wonder what lies ahead for Bally Sports.

