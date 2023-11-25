Celebrate Thanksgiving with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Every year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes over the streets of New York City, bringing beloved characters and lively performances to millions of viewers nationwide. This year’s parade promises to be a magical experience, filled with joy, entertainment, and celebration.

The parade kicks off on Manhattan’s upper west side, making its way alongside the iconic Central Park. Crowds gather along the streets, while a national television audience tunes in to watch the spectacle. The parade culminates in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street, where spectators can witness the arrival of Santa Claus, signaling the official start of the holiday season.

One of the highlights of the parade is a star-studded lineup of performers. This year, music legend Cher takes the stage, showcasing her first-ever Christmas album. Her performance is strategically placed just before Santa Claus appears, adding an extra touch of excitement and anticipation. Other notable celebrities and musical groups participating in the parade include Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Jessie James Decker, Pentatonix, and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke. Additionally, casts from various Broadway shows will deliver captivating performances.

A major draw of the parade is the larger-than-life balloons floating above the city streets. This year introduces new balloons, such as Leo the lizard from a popular Netflix film, towering at an impressive 40 feet. However, some classic characters return, including the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants at an impressive height of 44 feet. Notably, Snoopy makes an appearance in a special Beagle Scout Snoopy balloon, commemorating the 50th anniversary of his debut in the Peanuts comics.

While the parade captures attention with its sky-high spectacle, it’s equally captivating at street level. More than two dozen floats make their way through the procession, accompanied marching bands from across the country. Additionally, a multitude of clown crews and around 8,000 participants add to the jubilant atmosphere.

2023 marks the 97th time the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has graced the streets of New York City since its inception in 1924. The broadcast is hosted television personalities Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker from NBC’s “Today” show.

Experience the magic and enchantment of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as it brings holiday cheer to homes across the nation.

