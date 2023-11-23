Eagerly Awaited Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Takes Over New York City

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a cherished annual event, will once again captivate the streets of New York City with its enchanting spectacle. As millions of viewers tune in from across the nation, iconic characters like Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants will grace the skies, while jubilant bands march through the bustling streets.

This year’s parade promises an exceptional lineup of performers, including the legendary Cher, who recently released her first Christmas album. With a prime spot right before Santa Claus makes his grand entrance, Cher is set to enchant the audience with her timeless voice and holiday spirit. Joining her are renowned celebrities and musical groups such as Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Jessie James Decker, Pentatonix, and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke. Adding to the excitement, the casts of several beloved Broadway shows will also showcase their talent during the parade.

Among the magnificent balloons making their debut this year is Leo the lizard, a character from a popular Netflix film, towering at an impressive 40 feet tall. Returning favorites include the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants balloon, standing tall at 44 feet. Furthermore, this year’s parade spotlights a special edition of Snoopy as a Beagle Scout, commemorating the 50th anniversary of his first appearance in the Peanuts comics.

While the airborne extravaganza steals the spotlight, the procession at street level promises its own mesmerizing charm. More than two dozen floats will grace the procession, accompanied vibrant marching bands from various regions of the country. Additionally, a host of clown crews will delight onlookers, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere. With over 8,000 enthusiastic participants, the parade is a true celebration of the holiday season.

Since its inception in 1924, this year marks the 97th edition of the parade, making it a cherished tradition for generations. The highly anticipated broadcast, hosted Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker from NBC’s “Today,” will be a captivating experience for spectators near and far.

FAQ

1. When is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place on Thanksgiving Day.

2. Where does the parade take place?

The parade routes through the streets of New York City, starting on Manhattan’s upper west side and passing alongside Central Park before concluding in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

3. Which celebrities and musical groups are performing in the parade?

This year’s parade will feature performances Cher, Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Jessie James Decker, Pentatonix, and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke, among others. The casts of various Broadway shows will also grace the parade with their talents.

4. Are there any new balloons this year?

Yes, there will be new balloons making their debut, including Leo the lizard from a Netflix film. Additionally, the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants balloon will return, alongside a special edition Beagle Scout Snoopy to commemorate the character’s 50th anniversary.

5. How long has the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade been held?

This year marks the 97th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since its inception in 1924.