The Ballerina: A South Korean Thriller Coming to Netflix

The highly anticipated South Korean thriller film, “The Ballerina,” is set to be released on Netflix on Friday, October 6, 2023. The film tells a gripping tale of friendship and revenge, as a young woman named Ok-ju goes to great lengths to fulfill her late best friend’s final wish.

Ok-ju, who was once an ex-bodyguard, is haunted the fact that she couldn’t protect her best friend. Determined to seek justice, she embarks on a mission of revenge, setting the stage for a suspenseful and mysterious journey that will keep audiences on their toes.

The cast of “The Ballerina” includes actors Jeon Jong-seo and Kim Ji-hoon, known for their roles in “Money Heist: Korea,” who will be sharing the screen once again. Park Yu-rim also joins the cast, while Lee Chung-hyeon directs the film and Choi Ji-young serves as the producer.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect, ex-bodyguard Ok-ju sets out to fulfill her dear friend’s last wish: sweet, sweet revenge.”

Fans of South Korean thrillers can look forward to streaming “The Ballerina” on Netflix starting October 6, 2023. This film promises to deliver an intense and captivating story, appealing to those who enjoy suspenseful and character-driven narratives.

Sources:

– The Ballerina Netflix release date is Friday, October 6, 2023.

– Cast includes Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Park Yu-rim.

– Directed Lee Chung-hyeon and produced Choi Ji-young.

– Official synopsis: “Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect, ex-bodyguard Ok-ju sets out to fulfill her dear friend’s last wish: sweet, sweet revenge.”