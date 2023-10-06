How to Watch and Stream Ballerina (2023) on Netflix

If you’re looking to watch the South Korean thriller movie Ballerina (2023) on Netflix, here’s what you need to know. Directed Lee Chung-hyun, the film follows the story of Ok-ju, a ruthless former bodyguard seeking revenge on Choi, the person responsible for the death of her friend Min-hee.

Ballerina (2023) is available to stream on Netflix. To watch the movie, you can sign up for a Netflix subscription through their app or website. With a wide variety of TV shows, movies, and original programming, Netflix offers the option to change or cancel your subscription at any time.

To watch Ballerina (2023) on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan, which includes options like a standard plan with ads for $6.99 per month, a standard plan without ads for $15.49 per month, or a premium plan for $19.99 per month.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Add your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different subscription plans with various features. The cheapest Netflix Standard with Ads plan includes most of its movies and TV shows but displays ads before or during the content. You can watch in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Netflix Standard Plan is completely ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. This plan also offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

For users who want more features, the Netflix Premium Plan supports four devices at a time, with content displaying in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and can add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported with this plan.

The synopsis of Ballerina (2023) is as follows: “Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect, ex-bodyguard Ok-ju sets out to fulfill her dear friend’s last wish: sweet, sweet revenge.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services can change over time, so the information provided here was accurate at the time of writing.

