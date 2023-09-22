The Ballerina (2023) Netflix Release Date and Plot Revealed

The Ballerina (2023) Netflix Release Date and Plot Revealed

The highly anticipated action thriller movie, “Ballerina”, is set to release on Netflix on October 6, 2023. Directed Lee Chung-hyun, the film tells the story of Ok-ju, a former bodyguard skilled in martial arts and gunmanship, who seeks revenge for her friend, Min-hee, a ballerina who died unjustly. The movie will premiere at the 28th Busan International Festival before being available for online streaming.

Starring Jeon Jong-seo as Ok-ju, the lead role, “Ballerina” also features Kim Ji-hoon as Choi Pro and Park Yu-rim as Min-hee. The film is written Lee Chung-hyung and produced Climax Studio. The music for the movie is composed Gray.

The official synopsis of “Ballerina” reads, “Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect, ex-bodyguard Ok-ju sets out to fulfill her dear best friend’s last wish: sweet, sweet revenge.” The film promises to be full of action and suspense as Ok-ju embarks on her mission.

To stream “Ballerina” on Netflix, viewers can subscribe to the streaming service and choose from the three subscription plans offered. The Standard Ad-Supported Subscription Plan costs $6.99 a month, while the Standard Ad-Free Subscription Plan is priced at $15.49 a month. For complete access to the Netflix library, viewers can opt for the Premium Ad-Free Subscription Plan priced at $19.99 a month.

