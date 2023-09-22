The Ballerina (2023) Netflix Release Date and Plot Revealed

The highly anticipated action thriller movie, “Ballerina”, is set to release on Netflix on October 6, 2023. Directed Lee Chung-hyun, the film tells the story of Ok-ju, a former bodyguard skilled in martial arts and gunmanship, who seeks revenge for her friend, Min-hee, a ballerina who died unjustly. The movie will premiere at the 28th Busan International Festival before being available for online streaming.

Starring Jeon Jong-seo as Ok-ju, the lead role, “Ballerina” also features Kim Ji-hoon as Choi Pro and Park Yu-rim as Min-hee. The film is written Lee Chung-hyung and produced Climax Studio. The music for the movie is composed Gray.

The official synopsis of “Ballerina” reads, “Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect, ex-bodyguard Ok-ju sets out to fulfill her dear best friend’s last wish: sweet, sweet revenge.” The film promises to be full of action and suspense as Ok-ju embarks on her mission.

To stream “Ballerina” on Netflix, viewers can subscribe to the streaming service and choose from the three subscription plans offered. The Standard Ad-Supported Subscription Plan costs $6.99 a month, while the Standard Ad-Free Subscription Plan is priced at $15.49 a month. For complete access to the Netflix library, viewers can opt for the Premium Ad-Free Subscription Plan priced at $19.99 a month.

