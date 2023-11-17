WhatsApp Backups to Take Up Space on Google Cloud Storage Starting December

WhatsApp users who regularly back up their chats on Google Cloud storage might be in for a surprise starting from this December. Previously, these backups were stored for free and did not count towards the 15 GB of free storage allotted Google for Gmail, Photos, and other services. However, in a recent update, WhatsApp announced that these backups will now occupy space in the designated storage provided Google.

This change might have a significant impact on Android users who heavily rely on WhatsApp backups. While free backups have been a standard feature for years, they have now become an integral part of the Android WhatsApp experience. For those who do not wish to pay for Google One storage, this might require a shift in their daily backup routine.

To help users optimize their storage, WhatsApp allows them to exclude videos from their backup, which can save considerable space on Google One. However, it’s important to note that at least 3 GB will still be occupied the storage of WhatsApp conversations and photos. Unfortunately, WhatsApp does not offer the option to store backups locally, adding further importance to managing Google Cloud storage efficiently.

To check the size of their WhatsApp backup, users can navigate to the Settings menu within the app, then go to Chats and select Chat Backup. They can also monitor their storage usage and available space through Google Photos or other Google storage management tools.

This change in backup storage policy highlights the need for users to stay vigilant about their data management practices and consider alternative backup options if necessary. Balancing the convenience of cloud storage with the limitations of free allocations is an ongoing challenge for users in the digital age.