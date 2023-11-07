The Challenge Continues: Baldur’s Gate 3 Teases New Difficulty Mode

Baldur’s Gate 3, the highly acclaimed CRPG from Larian Studios, has been keeping players on their toes with its challenging gameplay. But for those seeking an even greater test of skill, a recent discovery suggests that an even more punishing difficulty mode might be on the horizon.

Reddit user Scornz recently spotted an unobtainable achievement titled “Foehammer” on the GOG PC storefront, hinting at something even harder than the current Tactician mode. Although details are scarce at the moment, fans speculate that this achievement might be tied to a new difficulty level called “Honour Mode.”

Honour Mode, as veterans of Divinity: Original Sin 2 know, is a mode that takes the difficulty level to a whole new level. In Honour Mode, players are limited to a single save file, and should their entire party meet their demise, that save file is permanently deleted. It’s a truly unforgiving challenge that pushes players to their limits.

While Larian Studios has yet to make an official announcement regarding Honour Mode in Baldur’s Gate 3, this discovery has sparked excitement among players who have been eagerly waiting for a greater challenge. The inclusion of Honour Mode has been one of the most requested features since the game’s exit from Early Access.

In the meantime, players seeking an extra dose of difficulty have been turning to unofficial mods, such as the Tactician Plus mod, to amp up the challenge. However, an official Honour Mode would undoubtedly provide a more authentic and integrated experience for those brave enough to test their skills.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has already been a major success for Larian Studios, surpassing the studio’s expectations. Its engaging story, strategic combat, and immersive world have captivated players and critics alike. With the addition of Honour Mode, the game is sure to attract even more attention and solidify its reputation as the pinnacle of CRPGs.

FAQ:

Q: What is the new difficulty mode in Baldur’s Gate 3?

A: While details are limited, a new unobtainable achievement called “Foehammer” hints at a potential new difficulty mode, possibly called Honour Mode.

Q: What is Honour Mode?

A: Honour Mode is a challenging difficulty level that limits players to a single save file. If the player’s entire party dies, the save file is permanently deleted.

Q: Has Larian Studios officially announced Honour Mode?

A: No, Larian Studios has not made an official announcement about Honour Mode in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Q: How have players been increasing difficulty unofficially?

A: Players have been using mods, such as the Tactician Plus mod, to add extra challenges to the game.

