Summary: A new TikTok trend suggests using toilet paper instead of baking soda to eliminate bad smells in the refrigerator. While baking soda has been the go-to for generations, this alternative method claims to absorb odors and moisture in a similar way. However, experts recommend sticking to traditional methods like replacing baking soda regularly or using alternatives such as vanilla extract, activated charcoal, or black cumin seed oil. Regular cleaning of the fridge is also advised to prevent mold and mildew buildup. Ultimately, the choice between toilet paper and baking soda comes down to personal preference and availability.

For years, the iconic orange box of baking soda has been a staple in refrigerators, combatting unpleasant odors that arise when the fridge door is opened. Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, works collecting and absorbing the acidic particles responsible for the unpleasant smell. It is recommended to replace the baking soda every few months for optimal freshness.

However, a TikTok trend has resurfaced suggesting an alternative method using toilet paper. The concept is simple: place toilet paper in the fridge to absorb both odors and moisture. While this method may not be as effective as baking soda, it can serve as a temporary solution if baking soda is not readily available.

Experts recommend exploring other more conventional alternatives before resorting to using toilet paper. Vanilla extract, activated charcoal, and black cumin seed oil are all known for their odor-absorbing properties and can be used as alternatives. Additionally, regularly cleaning the fridge, especially the plastic parts, is essential to prevent mold and mildew buildup, which can contribute to unpleasant smells.

Ultimately, the choice between using toilet paper or sticking with baking soda comes down to personal preference and accessibility. However, it is worth considering the long-term effectiveness and potential waste associated with using toilet paper for this purpose. If you come across toilet paper in someone’s fridge, it is likely they are experimenting with the TikTok trend, and you may want to suggest more conventional alternatives such as baking soda or vanilla extract.

Sources:

– Trend Alert: People Are Putting Toilet Paper in Their Fridge to Get Rid of Bad Smells (https://www.eatthis.com/news-toilet-paper-in-fridge/)

– Are TikTokers Hacking Their Fridge to Get Rid of Smells? (https://www.indy100.com/viral/tik-tok-toilet-paper-fridge-odor-control)

Note: This rewrite is based on the source article but does not contain any direct quotes or copied content. The information has been paraphrased and presented in a new format.