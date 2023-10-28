Baki Season 3: Witness the Epic Showdowns and Intense Battles on Netflix

Baki Season 3, the final installment of the thrilling Japanese anime based on the manga series of the same name, is now available for streaming on Netflix. This ultimate season promises to deliver intense battles and epic showdowns that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

In this season, we witness the intense battle challenge between Mohammad Alai Jr. and the formidable Yujiro. Despite being poisoned, Sea King Retsu takes a bold step entering Baki’s name in the Great Raitai Tournament. Baki, despite being unfit, faces Sea King Li, the most skilled Poison Hand user in China. The series takes us through Alai Junior’s lightning-fast moves that give him the advantage in his fights. Additionally, we even witness the captivating showdown between Sea Emperor Kaku and Sea King Samwan, despite the former being 121 years older.

The voice cast of Baki Season 3 is one of its greatest strengths, with the talented Nobunaga Shimazaki leading the pack as Baki Hanma. Accompanying him are Kenjiro Tsuda, Takehito Koyasu, Issei Futamata, Banjo Ginga, Chafurin, and Akio Otsuka, among others, who breathe life into the diverse and dynamic characters.

To indulge in the gripping action and suspense of Baki Season 3, simply head over to Netflix. Known for its extensive library of movies, TV shows, and original content, Netflix offers a wide range of entertainment options for its members.

Q: Who are the main voice actors in Baki Season 3?

A: The talented voice cast includes Nobunaga Shimazaki, Kenjiro Tsuda, Takehito Koyasu, Issei Futamata, Banjo Ginga, Chafurin, and Akio Otsuka, among others.

