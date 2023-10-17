Baidu’s Language Model Ernie 4.0 Catches Up with OpenAI’s GPT-4, Boosting China’s AI Ambitions

Baidu Inc.’s founder, Robin Li, announced that the company’s language model, Ernie 4.0, has reached a level of sophistication comparable to OpenAI’s advanced GPT-4. This development positions Baidu as a leading contender in China’s quest to develop AI capable of rivaling the United States.

During a showcase event in Beijing, Ernie 4.0 demonstrated its ability to provide answers and solve complex problems on the spot through a Q&A session. With over 45 million users, Ernie has achieved significant user adoption, although it still trails behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which boasts an estimated 180 million users despite being launched earlier.

Baidu, often referred to as China’s equivalent of Google, views AI as a vital tool to outperform competitors such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., who dominate the Chinese internet landscape. However, Baidu’s shares experienced a slight decline of approximately 1.5% following the announcement.

Baidu has taken the lead in a wave of aggressive AI investments across China, capitalizing on the disruptive potential of generative AI. This technology enables the creation of video content through simple commands. The race to develop a next-generation platform for the world’s largest internet market has attracted local big tech firms and numerous startups.

However, Chinese companies face obstacles such as US sanctions restricting their access to advanced chips required to train and operate AI models. Additionally, Beijing’s stringent censorship policies add further uncertainty to their prospects. Washington has tightened curbs on the shipment of AI chips to China, intensifying these challenges.

Despite these hurdles, Robin Li confidently stated that Ernie is on par with GPT-4. During the event, he tested Ernie Bot in real-time scenarios, including topics such as property buying, math problem-solving, and even requesting the creation of a novel set in the world of ancient martial arts. This live demonstration diverged from the scripted video unveiling earlier this year.

Baidu plans to integrate Ernie Bot into its flagship products, including search, maps, file-sharing, work collaboration, and data analytics. By doing so, Baidu aims to regain users who have migrated to all-purpose apps offered competitors like ByteDance Ltd. and Tencent.

The Chinese government offers clear endorsement and support for AI technology, recognizing its potential to revolutionize various industries and contribute to economic growth. In August, China approved the release of the first batch of domestic generative AI services, which featured products from both established players and emerging startups. Ernie Bot gained significant traction upon its launch, briefly topping the download charts on China’s iPhone app store and securing over one million users on its debut day, although it was later surpassed renowned services like Tencent’s WeChat.

Sources:

– Bloomberg

– Reuters