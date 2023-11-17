New Title: Bageshwar Dham Maharaj Overcomes Opposition to Hold Divine Darbar in Pune

In an interesting turn of events, the upcoming program of renowned spiritual leader Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Maharaj, in Pune has faced opposition from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led Ajit Pawar. Sudarshan Jagdale, the State President of NCP under Ajit Pawar’s leadership, has expressed his disapproval of the event organized former BJP MLA Jagdish Mulik.

Ajit Pawar, who rose to power supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, finds himself in a peculiar position with his faction opposing the program. This unexpected opposition has grabbed the attention of many political observers.

Notably, Bageshwar Dham Maharaj recently conducted a grand program in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, which was successfully organized Union Minister Bhagwat Karad. Now, the spiritual leader is all set to hold a ‘Divine Darbar’ in Pune, thanks to the efforts of the Jagdish Mulik Foundation.

The foundation, known for organizing various religious programs in Pune, will host the ‘Hanuman Katha Satsang’ and ‘Divya Darbar’ programs from November 20 to November 22. These events are expected to draw a large number of devotees and spiritual seekers from across the city.

Despite the opposition, Bageshwar Dham Maharaj remains determined to spread his message of spirituality and upliftment to the people of Pune. His devotees eagerly await the upcoming program, which promises to be a momentous and enlightening experience for all those in attendance.

