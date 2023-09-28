Bob Baffert Files Lawsuit Against Social Media Users Alleging Extortion and Defamation

In a recent development, renowned horse racing trainer Bob Baffert has filed a lawsuit against Justin Wunderler and Dan Dicorcia, accusing them of attempting to extort him and tarnish his reputation. The complaint, filed Baffert’s legal team at the law offices of Shepard Kopp, seeks $75,000 in damages and requests that the defendants present a video in court. Baffert’s attorney, Clark Brewster, released a statement via social media, stating that the lawsuit targets Wunderler and Dicorcia for defamation and their alleged actions to extort money from and incite physical harm against Baffert, his wife, and his minor son.

The lawsuit centers around the existence of a video that Wunderler claims would expose Baffert’s training practices. According to the complaint, the defendants possess two videos whose content is unknown, but supposedly harmful to Baffert’s career. Baffert’s legal team believes that these videos have been deceptively edited to create a false narrative and scandalize his reputation. The complaint includes posts from Wunderler on the social media platform X, where he discusses the video and solicits payment in exchange for sharing its content.

Justin Wunderler, known as “Swifthitter” on X, has publicly stated that he plans to pursue charges against Baffert for animal abuse. However, Baffert’s legal team remains steadfast in defending his character and training practices.

Shepard Kopp, Baffert’s attorney, has a history of handling high-profile cases involving celebrities such as Winona Ryder, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Nate Dogg. While Wunderler has expressed his determination to fight back, Baffert seeks justice and a resolution to this matter through the legal system.

This lawsuit adds to the ongoing challenges faced Bob Baffert, including the disqualification of his horse, Medina Spirit, from the 2021 Kentucky Derby. It remains to be seen how this legal battle will unfold and what impact it may have on Baffert’s career in the horse racing industry.

Sources:

– United States District Court Southern District of California

– Law offices of Shepard Kopp

– Clark Brewster, Attorney for Bob Baffert