The Truth Behind Rapper Badshah and Actor Mrunal Thakur’s Viral Video: Explained

Rumors have been swirling around the internet about a possible romance between rapper Badshah and actor Mrunal Thakur. However, it seems that the truth is far from what fans have been speculating. In a recent Instagram post, Badshah addressed the dating rumors, stating that the situation is not what people think it is. Although he did not provide further details, it is clear that there is no romantic relationship between the two.

The speculation began after a video surfaced on social media showing Badshah and Mrunal Thakur leaving a Diwali party together, holding hands and getting into the same car. The video quickly went viral, causing a frenzy among fans who were eager to know more about their alleged relationship.

Interestingly, Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih, and they divorced in 2020. They have a daughter together named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. Since then, Badshah has been focused on his music career and his role as a judge on India’s Got Talent.

As for Mrunal Thakur, she has been making waves in the film industry with her impressive acting skills. She recently appeared in the biographical war drama film “Pippa,” alongside Ishaan Khatter. The movie tells the story of Captain Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces’ bravery during a war for the liberation of another country.

In conclusion, it is important not to jump to conclusions based on viral videos and rumors. Both Badshah and Mrunal Thakur have denied any romantic involvement, and their focus remains on their respective careers. It is essential to respect their privacy and support them in their professional endeavors.

FAQs

1. Are Badshah and Mrunal Thakur dating?

No, Badshah and Mrunal Thakur have addressed the dating rumors and confirmed that there is no romantic relationship between them.

2. Who is Badshah’s ex-wife?

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih, and they divorced in 2020.

3. What is Mrunal Thakur’s recent film?

Mrunal Thakur recently appeared in the film “Pippa,” a biographical war drama that tells the story of Captain Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces’ bravery.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times: www.hindustantimes.com