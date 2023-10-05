Wisconsin Looks to Continue Momentum Against Rutgers

After a week off, the Wisconsin Badgers aim to maintain their winning streak as they face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten Conference matchup in Madison, Wis. Both teams have had their fair share of victories, with Wisconsin holding a record of 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten) and Rutgers at 4-1 (1-1).

Wisconsin’s win against Purdue came at a price, as running back Chez Mellusi suffered a season-ending leg injury. As a result, Braelon Allen steps up as the primary rushing option with 371 rushing yards and six touchdowns so far this season. Jackson Acker will also see increased responsibility in the backfield.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai has been impressive for the Badgers, completing 66.4% of his passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also contributed with his rushing ability, scoring two touchdowns in each of the last two games.

Wisconsin has been solid on both sides of the ball, averaging 427.5 yards per game on offense and allowing 375 yards per game on defense. They have showcased their scoring prowess, averaging 33.3 points per game while conceding just 19.8.

Rutgers is coming off a dominant 52-3 victory over Wagner, where they gained 436 yards on offense while only allowing 106 yards on defense. They have held opponents to seven points or fewer on three occasions this season.

The Scarlet Knights’ quarterback, Gavin Wimsatt, has been effective with five touchdowns and only one interception. Kyle Monangai leads the ground game with 471 yards and six touchdowns.

Wisconsin holds a perfect 4-0 record against Rutgers since their series began in 2014. In their last matchup in 2021, the Badgers secured a convincing 52-3 win where Braelon Allen shined with 129 rushing yards and a touchdown.

