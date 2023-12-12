Paolo Macchiarini: From Pioneering Surgeon to Disgrace

Paolo Macchiarini, once renowned as a groundbreaking thoracic surgeon, has now become infamous for his botched procedures and deceitful behavior. His story has been brought to light in Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary, Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife. While Macchiarini’s medical achievements were initially celebrated, it was later discovered that many of his patients had died due to his negligence.

In the midst of his supposed medical breakthroughs, Macchiarini entered into a relationship with NBC News producer Benita Alexander, who was reporting on his procedures at the time. He deceived her claiming to be divorced when they initially met, and they eventually became engaged. However, Alexander called off the engagement in 2015 after suspecting Macchiarini’s lies regarding their wedding, his career, and his marital status.

Now 65 years old, Macchiarini continues to generate media attention. His story will be featured in season two of Peacock’s drama series Doctor Death, and Netflix’s documentary sheds further light on his controversial legacy. However, viewers may be curious about Macchiarini’s current whereabouts and whether he is still practicing medicine.

In 2016, a year after his split from Alexander, Macchiarini was fired from his position at Sweden’s Karolinska University due to allegations of scientific negligence and falsification of his CV. Subsequently, in 2018, Sweden reopened an investigation into three cases in which Macchiarini was accused of inappropriate surgical practices that resulted in the deaths of his patients.

In September 2020, Macchiarini was indicted for aggravated assault in connection with these surgeries. Two years later, in June 2022, he was found guilty of causing bodily harm in one case but acquitted on two of three charges. However, in June 2023, an appeals court overturned the district court’s judgment and sentenced Macchiarini to 2.5 years in prison for three counts of aggravated assault. Manslaughter charges were not pursued, as it was difficult to determine one specific cause of death due to the patients’ pre-existing conditions.

Despite proclaiming his innocence, Macchiarini’s credibility has been further tarnished. In 2019, an Italian court sentenced him to 16 months in prison for forging documents and abuse of office.

While Macchiarini’s career as a surgeon appears to be over, his legacy as a disgraced figure in the medical field continues to be examined and scrutinized. Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife offers a glimpse into the consequences of his actions and the impact they had on those around him.