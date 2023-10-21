“Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story” Premieres on Lifetime: A Tale of Desperation and Freedom

The movie “Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story” is set to premiere on Saturday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. The film tells the story of Vicky White, a divorced prison corrections officer portrayed Wendi McLendon-Covey. Vicky’s life feels monotonous, resembling the movie “Groundhog Day,” with each day blending into the next.

Everything changes when Casey White, a new inmate played Rossif Sutherland, arrives at the facility where Vicky works. A secret attraction blossoms between them, and Vicky becomes fixated on Casey, believing that he truly sees her the way she desires. As Casey faces an impending transfer to a long prison sentence, Vicky decides to take a daring step.

She chooses to break Casey out of jail, and together, they embark on an eleven-day escape, evading the authorities in search of freedom. While the potential tragedy that awaits them looms large, Vicky is willing to take the risk in order to experience life fully once more.

For those interested in watching “Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story,” it can be streamed for free on platforms such as Philo (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial), and Sling (half off your first month). Subscribers to Lifetime.com also have the option to stream the movie the day after its premiere.

Overall, "Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story" promises to be a gripping tale of desperation, risk, and the pursuit of freedom.