Title: Bad Omens Vocalist Noah Sebastian Takes a Break from Social Media to Prioritize Mental Wellbeing

Summary: Bad Omens vocalist, Noah Sebastian, has recently deleted all of his social media accounts, causing mixed reactions from fans. While some fans express concern for his wellbeing, others understand that Sebastian has previously been inactive on social media due to privacy concerns. This article delves into the reasons behind Sebastian’s decision, highlighting the negative impact of social media on mental health. Additionally, it provides updates on Bad Omens’ recent tours and upcoming plans, including a European leg of their Concrete Forever tour and the possibility of new music.

Noah Sebastian, the lead singer of Bad Omens, has made the decision to delete all of his social media accounts. This move has elicited a range of responses from fans, with some expressing concern for his wellbeing. However, it is important to note that Sebastian has previously taken breaks from social media due to the hypersexualization and invasion of his privacy certain fans.

In an interview with Revolver magazine earlier this year, Sebastian opened up about his aversion to social media, particularly TikTok. He revealed how he used to manipulate the platform to spark speculation and rumors about his personal life. Witnessing the distortion of his own image on social media led him to distance himself from it, urging fans not to make him or Bad Omens their entire focus.

The concerns about Sebastian’s mental health are not unfounded. Numerous studies have connected the excessive use of social media to negative mental health outcomes. Many musicians have also taken breaks from social media to prioritize their mental wellbeing. It is crucial to respect Sebastian’s decision and offer support rather than speculation.

Despite Sebastian’s absence from social media, Bad Omens has remained active in their music career. They recently completed their Concrete Forever North American tour, receiving immense success from their album, THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND. The band also performed at Hell & Heaven metal Fest in Mexico.

As for their future plans, Bad Omens is scheduled to embark on a European leg of the Concrete Forever tour in late January, with support from Poppy. They also have upcoming tour dates in April and May, including rescheduled shows and new performances. Whether the band will release new music in the near future is still uncertain.

In conclusion, Noah Sebastian’s decision to take a break from social media highlights the importance of prioritizing mental wellbeing. Fans should be supportive during this time and respect his privacy. Meanwhile, Bad Omens continues to thrive in their music career with upcoming tours and potential new releases.