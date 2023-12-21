Young Adults Seek Advice in the Wrong Places

Research shows that young adults, especially millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly seeking financial advice from sources that may not be reliable. This trend has led to many individuals making poor financial decisions that have resulted in financial losses.

In particular, three areas have seen a rise in bad advice among young adults: real estate, self-directed investing, and education. Many young people have been influenced the fear of missing out on opportunities in the real estate market, leading them to purchase properties they cannot afford. Similarly, the rise in popularity of day trading during the pandemic has caused some young adults to invest heavily in a few stocks, rather than diversifying their investments.

In a recent survey conducted MoneySense, nearly 70% of respondents admitted to losing money as a result of following financial advice. This highlights the significant impact that bad advice can have on individuals’ financial well-being.

One relatable issue for young Canadians is how they approach their financial planning education. With high interest rates and mounting student loan debt, many young adults struggle to make practical decisions. This is often due to a lack of financial literacy and guidance from trusted sources.

It is essential for young adults to be cautious of the financial advice they receive, especially from non-professionals, such as family members or online resources. While the advice may be well-intentioned, it may not be suitable for their specific circumstances. Professionals, such as certified financial planners, can provide personalized advice based on an individual’s financial goals and risk tolerance.

In conclusion, young adults must be wary of seeking financial advice from unreliable sources. Making informed decisions and working with professionals can help ensure a secure financial future.