Young Canadians Seek Financial Advice Amidst Increased Exposure to Bad Guidance

A recent survey conducted MoneySense, a financial lifestyle magazine, revealed that nearly 70 percent of millennial and Gen Z readers have experienced financial losses due to bad advice. While financial planning is essential for young Canadians navigating their finances, certain areas have proven to be particularly vulnerable to bad advice. Jason Heath, a certified financial planner, has observed an uptick in three major areas: real estate, self-directed investing, and education.

Young people, driven a “fear of missing out” mentality, often rush into purchasing property they cannot afford due to the prevailing belief that prices will always increase. Similarly, during the pandemic, many individuals engaged in risky day trading activities, focusing on a few stocks instead of diversifying their investments. Consequently, they exposed themselves to higher levels of financial risk.

However, the most relatable issue for young Canadians seems to be their approach to financial planning education. With high interest rates and significant student loan debt, many young individuals struggle to make practical decisions. Dula Deb, a social work student at Carleton University, is all too familiar with this challenge. Despite working numerous hours and receiving scholarships, she took out unnecessary loans based on her sister’s advice. This decision was influenced her limited financial literacy at the time.

While bad financial advice can come from various sources, it is crucial to be wary of recommendations from individuals who lack the necessary training and understanding of personal circumstances. Family members and online resources, such as social media influencers, may provide well-intentioned advice that does not necessarily align with individual needs.

Certified financial planners, who possess the appropriate expertise and training, can provide valuable guidance. However, it is essential to exercise caution even with professional advice. Understanding the advice and verifying its credibility are critical factors in determining the quality of financial guidance received.

Dula Deb’s experience has instilled in her the importance of seeking professional advice to develop a realistic approach to personal finance. By doing so, she hopes to strike a balance between spending and saving and cultivate a more secure financial future.

In conclusion, while the prevalence of bad financial advice among young Canadians is a concerning issue, seeking out professional guidance and conducting thorough research can help mitigate risks and ensure more informed decision-making.