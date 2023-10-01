Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Pose Together for Gucci Campaign

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have surprised fans with their first photos together on Instagram. The two stars are part of a new campaign Gucci, and the pictures show them walking together in an airport, causing a frenzy among their followers. Both the singer and the model have been very secretive about their relationship since they started dating.

The first photo was posted the Italian fashion brand, which is currently promoting a luggage campaign. The images show the 29-year-old Puerto Rican artist and the 27-year-old model confidently walking down an airport hallway with suitcases, smiling as they go.

Gucci later shared a photo on their website that shows the couple riding an escalator, as well as another picture of them smiling and a few individual shots. The captions accompanying the images read, “Time to fly.”

Soon after, Kendall shared the Gucci photo of herself alone, sitting in an airport waiting area, on her Instagram story. Minutes later, the young Kardashian family member posted a series of unrelated photos, possibly trying to downplay the significance of sharing the first official images with Bad Bunny. Although there have been unofficial pictures of the couple together on social media, these images mark their first official appearance as a pair.

Bad Bunny also took to Instagram to share some of the campaign photos at the same time as Kendall. However, his choice of images created a greater buzz, as he posted the sweetest photo of the entire campaign, showing him and the famous model smiling and hugging, surrounded suitcases.

Despite these photos, neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny have given any further hints about their relationship. Bad Bunny recently stated in interviews with Rolling Stone and Variety that he wants to keep his personal life private. Although he ignored questions about his relationship status with Kendall, some fans speculate that his latest songs may be dedicated to her, as the lyrics seem to reflect their real-life experiences together.

In his song “Coco Chanel,” released in March, the singer mentions Phoenix, the NBA team where Kendall’s ex-boyfriend, Devin Booker, currently plays. More recently, Bad Bunny released the track “Un preview,” which references a “cowgirl” with whom he is intimate, leading to immediate connections to Kendall, who has been passionate about horses and horse riding since a young age.

