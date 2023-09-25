Bad Bunny Announces New Single Release

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican star, has excited his fans announcing the release of a new single. He shared the news with his followers on his WhatsApp channel, where he has over 12 million subscribers. The artist revealed that he would be dropping a new song before the end of September.

Finally, on Sunday afternoon, Bad Bunny gave his fans a taste of what to expect with a 17-second snippet shared on the channel. The untitled song features a dramatic organ synth melody along with Bad Bunny’s distinct vocals. The lyrics translate to “Baby, I know that when you dare, I’m going to fall in love.”

This upcoming track follows the success of Bad Bunny’s previous releases. “Where She Goes,” a Jersey Club-inspired beat, topped the Billboard Global 200 chart and Latin Airplay. He also collaborated with Grupo Frontera on “un x100to,” which achieved great success on the charts.

Bad Bunny continues to make waves in the music industry with his unique sound and captivating performances. His ability to seamlessly blend genres and deliver memorable lyrics sets him apart as one of the most innovative artists of his generation.

Stay tuned for the release of Bad Bunny’s new single, which is sure to be another hit that will have fans eagerly dancing along and singing along to his infectious music.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp channel: A platform provided the messaging app WhatsApp where users can subscribe to receive updates from their favorite celebrities or brands.

– Jersey Club: A musical genre that blends elements of house music and hip-hop, originating from New Jersey.

– Norteño-cumbia: A genre of music that combines elements of norteño (a style of Mexican music) and cumbia (a popular Latin American dance music).

– Billboard Global 200: A weekly music chart that ranks the top 200 most popular songs in the world based on streams and sales globally.

– Latin Airplay: A chart that ranks the most popular Latin songs on radio stations in the United States.

– Billboard Global Excl. U.S.: A chart that ranks the most popular songs globally, excluding those from the United States.

