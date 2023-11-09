Bad Bunny Expresses Disapproval of AI Soundalike Song, Rejects Imitation

Bad Bunny, the popular artist known for his 22-track album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, has recently voiced his strong disapproval of a viral TikTok song that employs artificial intelligence to mimic his voice. In a message to his fans on his WhatsApp fan channel, Bad Bunny made it clear that he does not approve of the song and demanded that anyone who enjoys it immediately leave his group.

Although it is unclear which specific AI-generated song Bad Bunny is referring to, there are several circulating on the internet. One of them is a reggaetón track called “NostalgIA,” which emulates Bad Bunny and Spanish singer/rapper Bad Gyal. Another song, titled “Demo #5: Nostalgia,” has accumulated 1.2 million views on YouTube and features replicated voices from Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, and Bad Bunny himself.

Despite Bad Bunny’s disapproval, fans have been enjoying the song and even posting videos in response to his frustration. This trend of unauthorized AI-generated impersonations of popular artists and songs has been growing, with fans actively seeking out these imitations. Major labels have taken action sending takedown notices to streaming services for AI soundalikes, and the RIAA has expressed concerns about certain AI vocal cloning sites infringing on copyrights and rights of publicity.

Interestingly, the concept of deepfaking artists’ voices has gained attention in the music industry. In April, Drake and The Weeknd had their voices replicated for a track called “Heart On My Sleeve” a creator known as Ghostwriter. In fact, Ghostwriter and his manager have argued that deepfaking artists’ voices could be the future of music, sharing their perspective with Billboard.

While Bad Bunny’s representatives did not provide any comment on the matter, it is clear that the artist adamantly rejects the imitation of his voice through artificial intelligence. His focus remains on his new album and the connection he shares with his true fans.