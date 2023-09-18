Stay Updated with Bad Bunny’s Day to Day Life Through WhatsApp Channels

Bad Bunny fans have a new way to keep up with the popular reggaeton artist’s daily life. He has recently partnered with WhatsApp to utilize its latest feature called Channels, which allows him to share messages, photos, and more with his followers.

WhatsApp Channels is a tool that resembles regular WhatsApp exchanges but functions differently. Unlike traditional chats, Channels enable one-way broadcasts to different WhatsApp users. Bad Bunny has been using this feature to share messages and photos with his followers, who can react to these updates with various emojis.

“Channels is a new, private way to get updates from people, organizations, and teams you follow on WhatsApp,” explained a press release. “Channels are separate from your chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers.”

Bad Bunny has already shared a few selfies through WhatsApp Channels, including one from the dentist’s office, along with accompanying messages. However, since the feature is relatively new, it is still in the rollout phase and not available to all users. Nevertheless, many artists and celebrities, such as Olivia Rodrigo and David Guetta, have already joined the platform.

If you are interested in joining WhatsApp Channels and following Bad Bunny’s updates, you can sign up for the waitlist on this link. Once the feature becomes available, you can tap on the Channels tab, search for Bad Bunny’s name, and follow him.

WhatsApp Channels offers a unique opportunity for fans to stay connected with their favorite artists and public figures in a more personal and exclusive way. This feature is expected to attract international users, as WhatsApp has a significant global user base.

Stay in touch with cultura and sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest updates on your favorite celebrities, royals, as well as the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news directly to your inbox.

Sources:

– WhatsApp press release

– WhatsApp official website