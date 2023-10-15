Bad Bunny Sets Spotify Record with New Album “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana”

Bad Bunny released his fifth studio album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” on Friday the 13th. Despite the superstitions surrounding this date, the Puerto Rican superstar had a stroke of luck. The album has already become the most-streamed album on Spotify in a single day in 2023, according to Spotify’s social media accounts.

This is not the first time that Bad Bunny has broken streaming records on Spotify. He has been the most-streamed artist on the platform for three consecutive years. His previous album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” also became the most-streamed album in Spotify’s history.

In addition to his streaming success, Bad Bunny’s previous album reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed there for 13 weeks. It also topped the year-end Billboard 200, making it the first Spanish-language album to achieve such a feat.

Bad Bunny’s recent accomplishments do not end there. He recently won seven awards at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, including Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year. His song “Titi me Preguntó” also brought him two additional wins.

With “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” only being a week old, it is likely that Bad Bunny will continue to accumulate even more accolades in the coming months. His popularity and success show no signs of slowing down.

Sources:

– Spotify’s social media accounts

– Rolling Stone

– Billboard