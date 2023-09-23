WhatsApp Launches “Novedades” Tab for Independent Updates

WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature that allows users to view updates from people and organizations in a reliable and private manner. The update is called “Novedades” and it provides a separate tab where users can follow the states and channels of their choice, independent from their chats with friends and family.

This new feature has been embraced various media outlets, including EL UNIVERSAL, as well as celebrities such as Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny. In a photo shared on his WhatsApp channel, Bad Bunny confirmed that he is personally responsible for the posts on his channel, dispelling rumors that someone else was managing the account.

It is common for artists to have a team to handle their social media presence, ensuring that their name is trending on platforms like Google. However, Bad Bunny’s photo proves that he is directly involved in managing his WhatsApp channel, which currently has over 10 million followers.

WhatsApp released a notification to users to activate this new feature. If you didn’t receive the notification, you can manually activate it updating the app and going to the “Settings” section. There, you will find the option for “Channels,” which may also be located under “Account” or “Chats.”

Once inside the Channels section, you can choose to enable or disable the feature according to your preference. If you choose to keep it enabled, you can add all the channels that interest you. As an administrator of a channel, your profile picture and phone number will remain private. Likewise, your phone number will not be revealed to the administrator or other followers if you decide to follow a channel.

WhatsApp provides a directory with a search function to help you find channels of interest. The directory includes a variety of options such as sports teams, artists, local officials’ updates, and more. Administrators have the power to decide who can follow their channel and whether they want their channel to be visible in the directory or not.

The main goal of WhatsApp’s channels is to reach a wider audience and support administrators in building their business around their channels.

