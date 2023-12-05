How to Stream the Exciting New Series “Bad and Crazy Season 1” on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Summary: “Bad and Crazy Season 1” is an exhilarating South Korean television series that follows the story of a corrupt investigator whose life takes a dramatic turn when a justice-seeking spirit enters his world. This article provides a guide on how to stream the series on popular platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The plot of “Bad and Crazy Season 1” revolves around Ryu Soo-yeol, a practical investigator with a double personality and questionable ethics. Soo-yeol’s life changes dramatically when he encounters K, a noble individual who seeks justice. The series features a talented cast, including Lee Dong-wook as Ryu Soo-yeol / In Jae-hui, Wi Ha-joon as K, Han Ji-eun as Lee Hui-gyeom, and Cha Hak-yeon as Oh Kyeong-tae.

To watch “Bad and Crazy Season 1” on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your preferences, such as the Standard with Ads Plan for $6.99 per month, the Standard Plan for $15.49 per month, or the Premium Plan for $22.99 per month.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers a variety of subscription plans, with the Standard Plan being ad-free and allowing content downloads on two supported devices. The Premium Plan provides content in Ultra HD, allows downloads on up to six supported devices, and even permits additional members who do not live in the same household to join.

On the other hand, if you prefer to watch “Bad and Crazy Season 1” on Amazon Prime Video, here’s how:

1. Go to Amazon Prime Video.

2. Select ‘Sign in’ and ‘Create your Amazon account’.

3. Sign up for a Prime Video membership, which is available at $14.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership or $8.99 per month as a standalone Prime Video membership.

Amazon Prime Video offers not only access to “Bad and Crazy Season 1” but also fast shipping and exclusive sales on Amazon products. The membership that includes both Prime Video and other benefits is their most popular option, but you can opt for a standalone Prime Video subscription if you prefer.

In essence, “Bad and Crazy Season 1” is an enthralling series that can be enjoyed streaming it on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Immerse yourself in the captivating storyline of justice-seeking investigators and corrupt systems following the steps mentioned above. Please note that the availability of streaming services may change, so ensure to check the platforms for the most up-to-date information.