WhatsApp to Start Charging for Google Drive Backups

WhatsApp users who currently rely on Google Drive to back up their messenger conversations may find themselves facing a new charge in the near future. While the basic functionalities of WhatsApp, such as sending messages, pictures, and videos, will remain free for private users, those who regularly save their chat history to their Google account’s online storage might have to pay for this service.

Up until now, WhatsApp backups did not count towards the 15GB of online storage that is freely available to every Android user. However, starting from December, a select group of test users will be charged, with all users expected to be affected 2024. To ensure users are well informed, WhatsApp plans to notify them with an in-app banner 30 days prior to the implementation of this change.

It’s important to note that not every user will be subject to these charges. Those who utilize only a small portion of their Google storage for chat backups will likely not be affected. Charges will only be incurred if the storage limit is exceeded, in which case users will need to either upgrade their Google Drive account or create a separate account solely for WhatsApp backups.

Interestingly, this is not the first time WhatsApp has introduced fees for its services. Long-time users may recall paying an annual fee of 99 cents [2] before WhatsApp became free.

The cost of maintaining a messenger service, especially in terms of privacy safeguards, was recently highlighted the Signal Foundation in a blog post [3]. They estimated annual expenses of $40 million, which is expected to rise to $50 million 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Will WhatsApp remain free for private users?

A: Yes, the basic functions of WhatsApp, including message, image, and video sharing, will continue to be free for private users.

Q: Who will be charged for Google Drive backups?

A: Users who regularly store their WhatsApp chat history on their Google account’s online storage may be charged for this service.

Q: When will the charges be implemented?

A: The charges will first apply to a group of test users in December, with all users expected to be affected 2024.

Q: How can users avoid charges?

A: Users can either upgrade their Google Drive storage or create a separate account dedicated solely to WhatsApp backups.