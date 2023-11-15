New WhatsApp Backup Policy: Users to Utilize Google Drive Space for Storage

WhatsApp users on Android will no longer have unlimited backup storage. In a recent announcement, Google revealed that WhatsApp backups will now occupy space on Google Drive. This change will first affect users of the experimental version of the app, which allows access to new features not yet available to the general public.

Previously, WhatsApp backups did not count toward users’ storage space on Google Drive. However, following this update, the messenger’s backups will now be part of the overall storage calculations. This is similar to how backups on the iPhone are handled, with copies sent to iCloud.

With this new policy in place, WhatsApp will utilize Google Drive storage, which is shared with Gmail and Google Photos. Depending on individual usage, some users may need to consider purchasing additional storage as Google only offers 15 GB for free. If storage limits are reached, users will need to free up space deleting unnecessary items in order to continue backing up their WhatsApp data.

The implementation of this change will begin in December 2023 for users of WhatsApp Beta. Starting next month, those using the experimental version will no longer have access to unlimited backup storage. The policy will then gradually affect all users from 2024 onwards.

It is important to note that this new backup policy will not impact Workspace subscriptions at this time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Will WhatsApp backups still work on Android?

A: Yes, as long as you have available storage space in your Google Account. If you reach the storage limit, you will need to free up space removing unnecessary items to resume backups.

Q: When will this change take effect for all users?

A: The change will be implemented gradually, beginning in December 2023 for WhatsApp Beta users and extending to all users from 2024 onwards.

Q: Will this new policy affect Workspace subscriptions?

A: No, Workspace subscriptions will not be affected this backup storage change.