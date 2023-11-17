WhatsApp Backups Now Count Towards Google Drive Storage Limit

Google and WhatsApp have recently announced a significant change regarding the storage of chat conversations and media backups on Android devices. Starting from December this year for Beta users and gradually rolling out to others in the first half of 2024, these WhatsApp backups will now count towards the storage limit of the Google Drive account. This update comes after the option to backup WhatsApp on Google Drive was introduced in 2018, without affecting the storage quota.

Currently, the storage limit for Google Drive accounts is 15 GB, which is already shared between Gmail, Drive, and Photos. This change necessitates users to pay attention to the available space, as reaching the 15 GB limit will require freeing up storage. If the limit is reached, one option is to purchase additional space through Google One, starting at R$6.99 per month for 100 GB. Currently, there is an offer for the initial three months at a reduced price of R$1.69.

In response to this change, Google has mentioned that they will offer “unique and limited Google One promotions” to users. Additionally, for those who do not wish to backup their conversations to their Google account, WhatsApp provides the option to transfer chat history between Android devices using the WhatsApp Chat Transfer feature.

WhatsApp will notify users about the upcoming change 30 days prior to implementation through a banner located in the settings section. Users can find this message clicking on the “Settings” menu, then selecting “Chats,” and finally pressing “Chat Backup.”

It is important to note that these changes only apply to personal Google accounts, and work accounts will not be affected for the time being. WhatsApp emphasizes that the free 15 GB storage available for Android devices is still more generous than the 5 GB offered for iPhone (iOS) devices, which do not have unlimited storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Will these changes affect my work account on Google Drive?

No, these changes only apply to personal Google accounts. Work accounts are not affected at this time.

2. What should I do if I reach the 15 GB storage limit?

If you reach the storage limit, you can purchase additional space through Google One, starting at R$6.99 per month for 100 GB. There is also an offer for the first three months at a reduced price of R$1.69.

3. Can I still backup my WhatsApp conversations without using Google Drive?

Yes, if you prefer not to backup your conversations to your Google account, WhatsApp offers the option to transfer chat history between Android devices using the WhatsApp Chat Transfer feature.

4. How will I be notified about these changes?

WhatsApp will display a message about the upcoming change in the settings section of the app. You can access this clicking on “Settings,” then selecting “Chats,” and finally pressing “Chat Backup.”

5. Are there any alternatives to Google Drive for storing WhatsApp backups?

Currently, Google Drive is the only supported cloud storage option for WhatsApp backups on Android devices.