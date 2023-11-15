New WhatsApp Backup Changes on Android: What You Should Know

WhatsApp users on Android will soon say goodbye to unlimited backup storage. A recent test version of the application reveals a new alert that notifies users that their saved data will start taking up space on Google Drive, Google’s cloud storage service.

The discovery was made the folks at WABetaInfo, a platform that keeps users updated on the latest WhatsApp features. A notification pops up on the screen, informing users that their message backups will now occupy storage space on Google Drive, which currently provides 15 GB of storage for free.

The change has been introduced in version 2.23.24.21 of the WhatsApp Business Beta. The alert displayed on the backup screen reads, “Backups will start taking up your Google account storage in the coming months” (WABetaInfo screenshot). This marks a departure from the previous unlimited backup feature that Android users enjoyed.

Rumors about the end of unlimited WhatsApp backups have been circulating online since January of last year. This limitation has already been implemented for iPhone users who rely on iCloud. Unlike Google, Apple has always offered only 5 GB of free storage for backups on the iCloud platform.

The good news is that WhatsApp has managed to reduce the size of backup files. In theory, the 15 GB of free storage provided Google should be sufficient for most users. However, it’s important to remember that Google Drive also stores other data, such as photos and Gmail emails.

For users in need of additional storage, subscribing to Google One is an option. Google One offers 100 GB of storage on Google Drive for R$ 6.99 per month.

Although the current change is visible only in the Beta version, it is highly likely that it will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users on Android in the near future. At this time, no specific date for the full implementation of the change has been provided WhatsApp.

