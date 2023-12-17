Rumors of AEW Wrestlers Being Fined for Social Media Conduct Debunked

Summary: Recent rumors circulating on social media suggesting that AEW wrestlers Saraya and Santana were fined due to their conduct on social media have been debunked reliable sources.

In a story that gained traction last week, speculations arose that Saraya and Santana had been fined AEW for their activities on social media. However, according to Fightful Select’s informed sources, this is not true. It turns out that both wrestlers were not penalized under AEW’s social media policy.

One incident that fueled the rumors involved Santana’s tweet which read, “6 weeks,” on December 7, indicating his frustration about his absence from AEW programming. This was followed Santana’s subsequent tweet, where he jokingly suggested that he had been fined AEW. However, this was all in good humor and not a result of any actual disciplinary action.

Additionally, another social media account called IWrestleVerse speculated that Saraya’s lack of activity on social media was due to AEW’s social media policy. To address this, Saraya herself responded, clarifying that she had taken a break from social media voluntarily and nobody told her not to. She emphasized her freedom to use her Twitter account as she pleases.

These clarifications put to rest the rumors surrounding fines imposed on Saraya and Santana for their social media conduct. While AEW has a social media policy in place, it seems that neither wrestler has been subject to any penalties as a result of their activities on digital platforms.