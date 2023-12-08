AEW Talent Express Concerns on Social Media Amidst Rumors of Internal Discord

Reports of internal discord within All Elite Wrestling (AEW) have emerged as several wrestlers have taken to social media to express their frustrations and concerns. However, the extent of these concerns seems to have been exaggerated, according to respected wrestling insiders.

One of the recent rumors suggested that Bryan Danielson, a member of the AEW disciplinary committee, had been imposing fines on talent for their behavior on social media. However, wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez clarified that there was no evidence to support these claims, as he had spoken to multiple sources who denied the existence of such fines.

Nevertheless, there have been other notable developments within AEW’s internal structure. A recent report stated that Danielson, along with AEW General Counsel Chris Peck and an unnamed external attorney, were part of a committee that recommended the dismissal of CM Punk following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. AEW CEO Tony Khan acted on this recommendation and ultimately fired Punk. While some speculated that Danielson was leading the committee, he promptly dismissed these rumors.

The concerns expressed AEW wrestlers on social media have shed light on their dissatisfaction with certain aspects of the company. Former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., publicly criticized the promotion for not providing her with adequate promo time compared to other wrestlers like MJF and Christian Cage. Additionally, Matt Hardy voiced frustration regarding his and his brother Jeff Hardy’s roles within the organization.

While these social media posts may indicate some perceived negativity behind the scenes, it is important to remember that wrestlers often use social media as a platform to express their thoughts and concerns. It remains to be seen how AEW will address these issues and ensure the satisfaction of its talent.