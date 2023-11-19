San Francisco – The recent surge in unchecked antisemitic content and commentary on social media site X has sparked outrage and concern. Large advertisers, including Apple, have pulled their ads from the platform, while the White House has criticized Elon Musk, the owner of X, for endorsing antisemitic views.

Elon Musk’s endorsement of a post claiming that Jewish people hold a “dialectical hatred” of white people has drawn significant backlash. The White House deemed Mr. Musk’s response unacceptable and a danger to Jewish communities. Tesla shareholders have also expressed their disapproval, with some calling for his suspension from his position as CEO.

Antisemitism is a growing concern worldwide, along with the rise of Islamophobia. The White House has issued a statement highlighting the importance of speaking out against those who attack the dignity of fellow Americans and jeopardize community safety.

The backlash against Mr. Musk coincided with a report from Media Matters, which revealed that ads for prominent companies, including Apple, IBM, and Oracle, were placed next to pro-Nazi content on X. As a result, several companies, such as IBM, Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery, have paused or suspended their advertising on the platform.

X, formerly known as Twitter, has responded to the controversy emphasizing its commitment to combating antisemitism and discrimination. However, critics argue that more needs to be done to ensure that extremist content is swiftly removed from the platform.

