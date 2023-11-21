New Netflix Shows Face Uncertain Future Following the Conclusion of Hollywood Strikes

Netflix has recently made the surprising decision to cancel five TV shows, including the hit fantasy series Shadow and Bone, just one week after the conclusion of the actors’ strikes. The strikes, which aimed to secure fairer compensation for writers and actors, caused production delays and rising costs for networks and streaming services.

While the first season of Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, performed well and even spawned a video game spin-off, the second season failed to achieve the same level of success. This is believed to have contributed to Netflix’s decision to axe the show, considering its large budget.

The cancellation of Shadow and Bone has left many fans heartbroken and disappointed. However, Bardugo expressed gratitude for the opportunity to see her work adapted and took pride and joy in the result.

This is not the first time Netflix has abruptly ended popular series after two seasons. Past examples include Sense8 and Altered Carbon. Earlier this year, the streaming service also chose not to renew 1899 for a second season, despite its popularity.

Netflix’s decision to cancel these shows has sparked criticism from fans, who question the motives behind such abrupt endings. Many feel that investing their time in these shows only to have them abruptly cancelled is disheartening.

As networks and streaming services face the aftermath of the Hollywood strikes, the future of new shows remains uncertain. The rising costs incurred during the production delays may lead to more cancellations as networks evaluate the financial viability of their existing properties.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Netflix cancel these shows?

A: Rising costs due to production delays caused the Hollywood strikes have led networks and streaming services to evaluate the financial viability of their existing properties and make tough decisions about cancellations.

Q: Will Netflix cancel other shows?

A: The future of new shows remains uncertain as networks assess the financial impact of the Hollywood strikes. It is possible that more shows could face cancellation due to rising costs.

Q: How do the fans feel about these cancellations?

A: Many fans are disappointed and critical of Netflix’s decision to abruptly end these shows. They feel invested in the storylines and characters, and the cancellations leave them disheartened.

Q: Are there any petitions to save these shows?

A: In the past, fans have launched petitions to save cancelled shows, but the success rate is limited. Despite efforts from passionate fans, Netflix has chosen not to renew certain series in the past.