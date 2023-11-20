Netflix Axes Five TV Shows After Hollywood Strikes

Netflix has recently announced the cancellation of five TV shows, just one week after the conclusion of the recent Hollywood strikes. With the strikes finally over, networks and streaming services are now faced with tough decisions regarding their existing properties. Rising costs, due to production delays caused the strikes, have forced networks to consider axing numerous shows.

Among the casualties is Shadow and Bone, a fantasy series adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels. Despite its initial success and a dedicated fanbase campaigning for a season renewal, the show’s second season failed to make a significant impact, ultimately leading to Netflix’s decision to cancel it. The show’s high budget is believed to have played a role in this determination.

In addition to Shadow and Bone, four other shows have also been axed: Agent Elvis, Captain Fall, Glamorous, and Farzar. This decision has sparked disappointment among fans, who have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction. Author Leigh Bardugo herself took to Instagram, stating her heartbreak and disappointment at the cancellation, but also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to see her work adapted.

While it is not uncommon for streaming services to cancel popular series after two seasons, as seen with shows like Sense8 and Altered Carbon, fans continue to question the motives behind Netflix’s decisions. Some fans argue that Netflix should not produce shows if they have no intention of seeing them through to their conclusion.

Overall, the aftermath of the Hollywood strikes has led to tough decisions for networks and streaming services, with Netflix being among those forced to make difficult choices. As viewers, we can only hope that future productions will be given a fair chance to succeed and provide us with compelling content.

