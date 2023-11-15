New WhatsApp Back-Up Policy for Android Users

Starting from December, Android users who back up their WhatsApp data on Google Drive will have their back-ups count towards their Google Drive storage limit. This means that some users will need to consider purchasing a Google One subscription in order to continue backing up their WhatsApp data.

Previously, WhatsApp back-ups did not count towards the default 15GB of free storage space provided Google Drive. However, according to Google, this will change in December. Once the storage limit is reached, WhatsApp will no longer be able to create back-ups, requiring users to either purchase additional storage or delete data.

This policy change will initially apply to beta users and will be implemented for all WhatsApp-Android users “from the beginning of next year.” WhatsApp has indicated that this change will eventually be applied to all users the first half of 2024. Users will receive a notification via a banner in the backup menu, informing them of the upcoming change 30 days in advance.

Neither Google nor WhatsApp have provided a specific reason for this policy change. It’s important to note that this update does not affect back-ups made through Google Workspace subscriptions and has no impact on the Chat Transfer feature.

For users in need of extra storage, Google One offers plans starting from €2 per month, providing 100GB of storage space.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will this policy change affect iOS users?

No, this policy change only applies to Android users who back up their WhatsApp data on Google Drive.

2. How can I check my current storage usage on Google Drive?

You can view your current storage usage on Google Drive visiting the storage settings on your Google Account.

3. Can I still access my previous WhatsApp back-ups if I exceed the storage limit?

If you exceed the storage limit and have not purchased additional storage, your ability to create new back-ups will be suspended. However, you will still be able to access and restore previous back-ups if they are within the retention period.

4. Can I switch to a different cloud storage provider for my WhatsApp back-ups?

Currently, Google Drive is the only cloud storage provider integrated with WhatsApp for back-up purposes. Therefore, alternative options are not available within the app.

5. Will this policy change affect my ability to back up other files to Google Drive?

No, this policy change is specific to WhatsApp back-ups and does not impact the ability to back up other files to Google Drive.