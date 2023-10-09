Indonesia Bans Selling Goods on Social Media Platforms, Impacting TikTok Shop’s Dominance

Indonesia has recently implemented new regulations that prohibit the selling of goods on social media platforms and require them to only offer and promote products or services. This move has disrupted the dominance of TikTok Shop in the Indonesian e-commerce market. TikTok Shop, owned Bytedance, had gained an advantage over other marketplaces integrating shopping features seamlessly within the app, allowing users to discover and purchase products without leaving the platform.

The ban on social commerce has affected millions of grassroots sellers on TikTok Shop, primarily micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Raman Arora, the COO of LEAP Commerce, expressed concern for these sellers, stating that setting up shops on other platforms like Tokopedia or Shopee is not as straightforward, and visibility on these platforms is a challenge. However, this ban is not expected to impact larger corporations significantly.

The Indonesian Ministry of Trade implemented these regulations to address unfair practices in e-commerce that harm MSMEs. The separation of social media and e-commerce aims to prevent algorithmic control and the unauthorized use of personal data for business purposes. While this move has been commended for protecting consumer data, it may pose challenges for brands looking to leverage data for commerce purposes.

Looking ahead, e-commerce marketplace players are likely to incorporate social media-like functionalities, with live commerce and live streaming shopping taking center stage. TikTok Shop may have the opportunity to relaunch as a separate application in Indonesia to comply with the regulations. However, companies like LEAP Commerce and other e-commerce players are cautious and waiting to see how the regulations evolve before making any major moves in integrating social commerce.

Sources: LEAP Commerce, Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade.