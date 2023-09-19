The Iowa Hawkeyes to Debut New Uniform Combination for Whiteout Game at Penn State

The Iowa Hawkeyes have announced a new uniform combination for their upcoming game against Penn State. The team will be sporting their traditional black helmets and white road jerseys, but instead of their usual gold pants, they will be wearing black pants with a yellow stripe down the side. This is the first time these pants will be worn on the road, and they have already generated excitement on social media.

The Hawkeyes’ official social media account shared a video of star cornerback Cooper DeJean showcasing the new uniform set. The announcement received an overwhelmingly positive response, with fans expressing their excitement for the team’s “fantastic look” and commenting that the black pants mean business.

While the black pants have been worn with black tops at home in previous seasons, this will be their debut on the road. The Iowa Hawkeyes are known for their traditional gold and black color scheme, but this unexpected change has created a buzz among fans.

The “Whiteout Game” at Penn State is a highly anticipated matchup, and the Hawkeyes’ new uniform combination adds an extra element of excitement. The team is prepared to make a statement on the field with their bold and eye-catching attire.

Overall, the Iowa Hawkeyes’ decision to debut this new uniform combination for the Whiteout Game has generated significant interest and positive reactions from fans. It remains to be seen how this change will impact the team’s performance, but one thing is clear – they are ready to stand out and make a statement.

