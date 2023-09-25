Bachelorette Contestant Josh Seiter Seeking Help for Mental Health Struggles

Summary: “Bachelorette” contestant Josh Seiter has announced that he will be taking a break from social media and checking into a wellness facility to address his mental health struggles. Seiter received an overwhelming amount of hate and harassment after claims of his Instagram being hacked and a false announcement of his death being published.

Seiter shared his decision with his followers, stating that over the past month, he has been bombarded with hateful messages and relentless harassment regarding the apparent hacking of his Instagram account. Unable to withstand the constant negativity, Seiter expressed his need to step away from social media and take care of his mental health.

In a heartfelt message, Seiter expressed his gratitude towards his supporters while also addressing those who had sent him death threats. Despite the challenges he has faced, Seiter is committed to prioritizing his well-being and seeking the help he needs to overcome his struggles.

This incident serves as a reminder of the immense pressure and criticism that public figures often face in the age of social media. It highlights the importance of mental health awareness and the need for individuals to prioritize their well-being, especially when dealing with online harassment and negativity.

