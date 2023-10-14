Australian Bachelor Star Anna Heinrich Shows Off Baby Bump in Instagram Selfie

Anna Heinrich, known for her role on the Australian reality TV show The Bachelor, recently debuted her baby bump in a selfie posted on Instagram. The caption of the photo read, “Bumping along nicely.”

In September, the 36-year-old announced her pregnancy with her husband, Tim Robards. The couple shared a heartwarming video of their two-year-old daughter, Elle, announcing the news. In the video, Elle can be heard saying, “My mummy is going to get a baby soon,” while holding a balloon under her shirt.

Last week, Heinrich and Robards took to Instagram once again to announce the gender of their second child. They revealed that they will be welcoming another baby girl into their family. The post also mentioned that the announcement coincided with Robards’ birthday, making the news even more special for the couple.

To celebrate their exciting news, Heinrich and Robards went on a three-day babymoon trip to Dubai, which they documented on Instagram. The couple expressed their gratitude in the post, stating, “All feeling very grateful!”

Heinrich and Robards first found love on the inaugural season of The Bachelor Australia in 2013. As the show’s first successful couple, they have now become a family of three with the arrival of their daughter Elle in November 2020.

The new addition to the family is expected to arrive in 2024, and fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this Bachelor baby.

