Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Welcome Their First Child

Reality star Becca Kufrin and her fiancé Thomas Jacobs, who gained fame on Bachelor in Paradise, have announced the arrival of their first child. The couple shared the news through social media, with Thomas posting a photo of their home’s entrance featuring a door mat that reads, “Baby sleeping, please don’t ruin this for us,” and a sign saying, “Shhh… baby is sleeping.”

Becca, 33, reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories, expressing her gratitude for the love and snuggles they are receiving. Thomas also shared his excitement and gratitude on his own Instagram Stories, stating that they are thankful, blessed, and filled with love beyond words.

The couple first announced the pregnancy in April with a joint Instagram post. The announcement included a video of Becca, Thomas, their two dogs, and a sonogram. They captioned the post with, “Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad.”

Becca and Thomas’s journey has been followed closely fans of the Bachelor franchise, and their joyous news has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulations. As they embark on their new role as parents, their fans eagerly await more updates and glimpses into their family life.

