Bachelor Nation Stars Tia Booth and Taylor Mock Celebrate Marriage Milestone

Bachelor Nation stars Tia Booth and Taylor Mock have reached a significant milestone in their relationship as they tied the knot after nearly three years of dating. The couple exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony captured on social media.

The wedding, which took place on Saturday, November 4, was attended the bride’s longtime friend Raven Gates and her husband Adam Gottschalk. The joyous occasion was filled with love and laughter as the couple celebrated their commitment to each other.

Tia Booth, known for her appearance on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, first met Taylor Mock at a party in Nashville. Despite initial hesitation, Booth eventually gave him a chance and their relationship blossomed into something special. The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021, delighting fans with their love story.

In April 2022, Mock surprised Booth with a proposal during the Atlanta stop of “Bachelor Live On Stage.” Overwhelmed with emotion, Booth joyfully accepted, sharing the news on Instagram alongside photos from the memorable moment. Two months later, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child, honoring Booth’s late father with a touching tribute.

After months of anticipation, Tia Booth and Taylor Mock welcomed their baby boy, Tatum, into the world in December 2022. Booth expressed her joy and gratitude on Instagram, describing the birth as the best day of their lives.

As they embark on this new chapter of their lives as husband and wife and parents, the couple is sure to continue spreading love and happiness wherever they go. Congratulations to Tia Booth and Taylor Mock on their marriage milestone and the arrival of their precious baby boy.

