“Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9 Continues with Drama, Love Triangles, and New Contestants

The highly anticipated Season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise” continues tonight with Week 4, promising more drama, love triangles, and the arrival of two new contestants. The episode airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on ABC, following the conclusion of “The Golden Bachelor.”

In last week’s episode, Sam encountered a medical issue that threatened her stay on the beach. The introduction of two new guys, John B. and John Henry, added to the tension between existing couples, with Tanner asking Kat out on a date and Tyler taking Mercedes out. Will faced sympathy from most of the contestants, but Olivia reveled in his predicament. Additionally, Kat and Brayden’s relationship reached a breaking point after her date.

One of the highlights of this week’s episode will be the resolution of Sam’s “poop baby” situation. Furthermore, the arrival of John B. and John Henry will inevitably lead to the formation of multiple love triangles, contributing to the already chaotic dynamics on the show.

For those who prefer streaming, “Bachelor in Paradise” can be watched live for free on FuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Sling also offers ABC in select markets and provides a 50% discount to new subscribers. Cord cutters can also opt for Hulu + Live TV, which carries ABC for $76.99/month, or choose to watch episodes the day after they air on Hulu’s other services starting at $7.99/month.

As the season unfolds, fans can expect more unexpected twists and turns, as well as the arrival of new contestants who are sure to shake up the relationships on the beach. Tune in to “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9 to see how the love stories and dramas unfold.

Sources: ABC, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Hulu